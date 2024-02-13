Door falls off plane midflight over New York, forces emergency landing in Buffalo

A plane landed safely at the Buffalo, New York, airport after a door fell off the aircraft midflight on Monday, according to transportation authorities.

The single-engine Diamond DA40 plane landed at Buffalo Niagara International Airport around 5:30 p.m. after the pilot reported losing the left rear passenger door, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Two people were on board.

The private plane lost the door as it flew over Cheektowaga, a Buffalo suburb, a few miles south of the airport, police said.

An audio recording captured the pilot notifying air traffic controllers, "We have an emergency; we're heading back."

When asked to confirm the nature of the emergency, the pilot responds, "We lost our rear door."

No injuries or property damage have been reported. Police are searching the area for the missing door. The FAA is investigating the incident.

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport and the Cheektowaga Police Department did not respond to an NBC News request for comment.