The U.S. Coast Guard rescued nearly two dozen fisherman from a Canadian boat sinking in waters off Nova Scotia during a dramatic nighttime operation, footage released Wednesday showed.

There were 31 people on board the 143-foot Atlantic Destiny commercial fishing vessel when it began taking on water following an on-board fire Tuesday night, about 132 miles south of Halifax, according to the Coast Guard Northeast, based out of Massachusetts.

Two Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters out of Cape Cod got to the prone vessel and hoisted 21 to safety in a rescue complicated by the late hour, 50 mph winds and 30-foot waves, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 31 fishermen from a sinking vessel off Nova Scotia on March 3, 2021. Briana Carter / U.S. Coast Guard

A Royal Canadian Air Force CH-149 Cormorant helicopter from Nova Scotia airlifted six more crew members, U.S. authorities said.

The remaining four were plucked to safety, the Canadian Coast Guard said, by its patrol vessel, the Cape Roger.

There were no reported injuries.

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Wes Hester said annual joint training missions with their Canadian counterparts out of Greenwood, Nova Scotia, paid off with this rescue.

“We have a strong connection with our Canadian partners,” Hester said in a statement, adding that this "international partnership saved 31 lives."

Canadian Coast Guard Maj. Kristin MacDonald thanked her U.S. counterparts for their fast action.

“We were very fortunate to have had the support of the U.S. Coast Guard during this rescue," MacDonald said in a statement.

"Their ability to provide such valuable support in the saving of the lives of these fishermen is very much appreciated and demonstrates how important our relationship is in providing search and rescue services to both Canada and the United States."