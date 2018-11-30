Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Janelle Griffith

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit Alaska on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, prompting authorities to declare a tsunami warning, which was later cancelled.

The quake hit about eight miles north of Anchorage. Videos posted to social media showed students taking shelter under desks and grocery store items knocked off shelves.

"There is major infrastructure damage across Anchorage," according to a statement from the Anchorage Police Department. "Many homes and buildings are damaged. Many roads and bridges are closed. Stay off the roads if you don’t need to drive. Seek a safe shelter. Check on your surroundings and loved ones."

The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport said some flights were still arriving and advised travelers to check with their airline for the most up to date information.

The Anchorage School District posted a message to parents on via its official Twitter account. "We hope that everyone is safe after the earthquake. We are assessing building safety and damages now," the school district wrote. "We will update the community as new information comes in. In the meantime, parents and guardians, when you feel it is safe to do so, please pick your children up from school."

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump, who is Argentina for the G-20 Summit, has been briefed on the earthquake and is monitoring damage reports.

"We are praying for the safety of all Alaskans," she said.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.