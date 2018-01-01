In an exclusive interview with NBC News' Dateline last month, the Karolyis insisted they knew nothing about Nassar's abuse of some of the biggest stars in the sport, including McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles. They said USA Gymnastics was responsible for supervising Nassar, the team doctor, while he was at the ranch.

The Karolyis themselves quietly filed suit last month against USA Gymnastics and the USOC, saying their name has been ruined by the scandal and demanding they be indemnified against Nassar-related legal actions.

"USAG used the close relationship between itself and the Karolyis to its benefit and then disregarded the Karolyis when they no longer felt it expedient to keep them close," the Karolyis' suit charges.

The two Texas cases are just the latest in a morass of litigation spawned by Nassar's abuse in his capacity as a doctor for Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics and a popular Michigan gymnastics gym.

Vega, 22, who was a member of the national gymnastics team from 2009 to 2013, said she is seeking more than $1 million in damages.

The accusations in her complaint are familiar from more than 200 suits filed against MSU and USAG, with claims that Nassar wasn't properly supervised and that the institutions ignored warning signs he was an abuser.

Sabrina Vega, center, celebrates with teammates after winning the women's team final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Tokyo in 2011. Koji Sasahara / AP file

But Vega's action is one of a few that take aim squarely at the Karolyis, who leased part of their ranch to USA Gymnastics and served as national training coordinators.

"The Karolyi Defendants were responsible for the Ranch and allowed Nassar to be alone in cabins with Vega and other gymnasts which allowed him to sexually abuse them," the suit says. "Upon information and belief, the Karolyi Defendants turned a blind-eye to Nassar’s sexual abuse of Vega and other children."

In their NBC interview, the Karolyis denied accusations that they created a stressful, authoritarian atmosphere at the ranch that allowed Nassar to befriend the young athletes and molest them without fear of being reported.

"I don't feel responsible," Martha Karolyi said. "But I feel extremely hurt that this thing happened and it happened everywhere, but it happened here, also."

In their suit, they accused the USOC and the USAG of trying to "sacrifice" them and "shift blame off themselves."

The USOC in February sent a letter to the Karolyis asking that they indemnify the committee against two Nassar-related lawsuits filed in California. The USOC had no immediate comment on the Karolyis' petition or Vega's lawsuit.

USA Gymnastics did not respond to a request for comment but has said in the past that it reported suspected abuse by Nassar to the FBI weeks after first learning of an allegation. The Karolyis' attorney also did not respond to an inquiry from NBC News.