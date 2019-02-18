Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 18, 2019, 4:06 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

Police in Pennsylvania are looking for the ex-boyfriend of a 27-year-old woman who went missing on Valentine's Day.

Kittanning Borough Police on Sunday named John Eugene Colbert, 30, as a person of interest in the disappearance of Katie Stoner, who has been missing since the evening of Feb. 14.

Katie L. Stoner, left, and John Eugene Colbert. Kittanning Borough Police

Police said Colbert, from New Castle, which is about 50 miles west of Kittanning, is also wanted by other law enforcement agencies.

They said Colbert, who is 6'3 and has a tattoo on his forearm that says "loyalty," used to date Stoner.

Stoner was wearing a yellow North Face hooded sweatshirt, grey plaid Vans shoes and a black coat with a brown fur hood when she disappeared, police said. She has a cut on her left eye, burn marks on her wrists and a tattoo on her ankle that says "Daddy's little girl."

Kittanning police are asking for anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Colbert or Stoner to contact them.