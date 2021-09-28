Explosion at Louisiana chemical plant leaves 5 injured

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Five people were injured in an explosion at a Louisiana chemical plant, according to officials.

The explosion at the Westlake petrochemical plant near Lake Charles was reported late Monday night, Louisiana State Police spokesman Derek Senegal said.

Five workers were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were not immediately known, he added.

A fire at the site is now out, and the cause of the blast is under investigation.

The unit where the explosion occurred is used in the production of ethylene and was undergoing maintenance at the time, according to NBC affiliate KPLC of Lake Charles.