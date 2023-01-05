Father identified as suspect in murder-suicide of Utah family of 8

A Utah man fatally shot his family of seven in a home Wednesday and then turned the gun on himself, authorities said.

According to a statement from Enoch City in southwestern Utah, Michael Haight, 42, his wife; Tausha Haight, 40, and Tausha’s mother; 78-year-old Gail Earl, were discovered dead at the home on North Albert Drive. Also dead were the couple’s five minor children, ranging in ages from 4 to 17.

The statement described Michael Haight as a “suspect.”

“While this intense investigation is ongoing, investigators currently believe there are no suspects outstanding. Evidence suggests that the suspect took his own life after killing seven others in the home,” the statement said.

The minor children were only identified by their ages and genders as a 17-year-old female, a 12-year-old female, a 7-year-old female, a 7-year-old male, and a 4-year-old male.

A home where eight people were found dead in Enoch, Utah, on Jan. 4, 2023. Ben B. Braun / The Deseret News via AP

Police were called to the home at about 4 p.m. for a welfare check by concerned family and friends, the Thursday statement said.

Enoch City is about 180 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson had said in a video statement that the community is in pain.

“We all know this family, many of us have served with them in church, in community and gone to school with these individuals, and so this community at this time is hurting,” he said.

A law enforcement official stands near the front door of the Enoch, Utah, home where eight family members were found dead from gunshot wounds, on Jan. 4, 2023. Ben B. Braun / The Deseret News via AP

The Iron County School District said the five children were students there, according to a letter that was addressed to district parents and guardians.

“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students,” the letter said.

The district added that a crisis intervention team would be available for students.

On Twitter, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called the violence “senseless” and asked people to keep Enoch in their prayers

Haight's relatives could not be immediately reached Thursday. Neighbors were also not reached.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.