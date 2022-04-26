Father of teen who fell off ride hopes wrongful death lawsuit will bring 'change'

The father of a Missouri teenager who died last month after he slid off an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida, said the purpose a wrongful death lawsuit filed Monday is to "make change."

“My son was Tyre Sampson, just 14 years old. He’s been taken away from me too soon," Yarnell Sampson told NBC’s "TODAY" show in an exclusive interview that aired Tuesday. "When you kiss your child and tell them you love them, you know, the raw emotions of that. I don’t have that choice. Or the chance no more to say that."

Tyre Sampson died March 24 after plunging from the Free Fall attraction at ICON Park.

Sampson and Tyre's mother, Nekia Dodd, are named as plaintiffs in a 65-page lawsuit filed in Orange County’s 9th Judicial Circuit Court Monday.

People visit a makeshift memorial for Tyre Sampson outside the Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park on March 27, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Sampson, a teenager visiting from Missouri on spring break, fell to his death while on the ride. Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP

Named as defendants were Orlando Eagle Drop Slingshot LLC, which owns the Free Fall, and ICON Park. ICON Park declined to comment on the suit.

Also named as a defendant is Funtime Handels GMBH and Gerstlauer Amusement Rides GMBH, an Austrian company that designed and manufactured the ride, NBC affiliate WESH of Orlando reported. No representative with the organization could be reached for comment.

Attorneys for the Slingshot group released a statement on Monday that did not directly address the lawsuit, but said the company is cooperating with state investigators.

“We reiterate that all protocols, procedures and safety measures provided by the manufacturer of the ride were followed,” the statement said. “We look forward to working with the Florida legislature to implement change in the industry and we are also supportive of ... the ‘Tyre Sampson Bill’ to prevent a tragic accident like this from ever happening again.”

The suit said the ride operator "negligently adjusted restraint systems on the Free Fall ride… failed to train their employees… and failed to provide a safe amusement park ride”

Nikki Fried, commissioner of the state’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, announced April 18 during a media briefing that operator “mis-adjustments” had contributed to Tyre’s death.

“Manual adjustments had been made to the sensor for the seat in question that allowed the harness-to-restraint opening to be almost double that of the normal restraint-opening range,” Fried said.

Tyre Sampson slipped through the gap between the harness and the seat, according to a state report. The boy weighed about 380 pounds, according to his family, about 100 pounds above the weight limit for the ride.

“It was a cascade of gross negligence by multiple parties," said Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Tyre’s father in the suit. “Think about the millions of children that go to amusement parks every day in the world. Nobody would ever dream this happened to their child. And that’s what we want Tyre’s legacy to be that it will not happen again.”

Nekia Dodd is expected to speak during a news conference Tuesday.

Yarnell Sampson said his son had a limitless future ahead of him.

“He could have been a doctor, lawyer, astronaut, anything," he said. "We both dealing with this day-by-day, second-by-second, minute-by-minute to be honest with you. The best thing to do is to get the ball moving towards the right direction — we can make change together.”