FBI offering $10,000 for ‘Route 91 bandit,’ sought in 11 bank robberies

The FBI on Thursday announced a $10,000 reward in a hunt for the “Route 91 bandit,” who has robbed at least 11 banks across four New England states since September.

So named because the banks are all off Interstate 91, the robber has threatened to use a gun and the FBI said he is considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI is looking for a person dubbed the "Route 91 Bandit." FBI

“We need to put a stop to this man’s crime spree before someone gets hurt,” Joseph R. Bonavolonta, FBI special agent in charge of the agency’s Boston division, said in a statement.

The first bank was robbed in West Springfield, Mass., on Sept. 9, and the most recent was in Greenfield, in the same state, on Jan. 27, the FBI said.

He has robbed banks in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Vermont, the FBI said.

The robber is described as being white and between 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

In one surveillance video released by the FBI he is wearing a blue medical style mask and black sweatshirt that reads “Post University” on the front and “No Hall Like OHall 2016-2017” on the back. Post University is a college in Waterbury, Conn.

Of the two dozen unknown bank robbers that the FBI has listed on its website, only one is believed to have committed more robberies.

The “Midday Bandit” is believed to have carried out 12 bank robberies in Chicago and other parts of Illinois between 2014 and 2016, and attempted three robberies during that time, according to the FBI.