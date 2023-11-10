FBI seizes phones of New York Mayor Eric Adams as part of fundraising investigation

FBI agents this week seized phones from New York City Mayor Eric Adams amid an ongoing investigation into his campaign fundraising, a lawyer for the mayor said Friday.

Agents approached Adams after an event Monday night and requested his devices, Boyd Johnson, a lawyer for the mayor's campaign organization, said in a statement.

"The mayor has been and remains committed to cooperating in this matter," Johnsons said. "The mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing and continues to cooperate with the investigation."

On Nov. 2, the FBI searched the New York home of a campaign fundraiser for Adams. The search was part of a federal campaign finance investigation, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

That search prompted the mayor to cancel a planned trip to meet with White House officials in Washington and instead return to New York.

"As a former member of law enforcement, I expect all members of my staff to follow the law and fully cooperate with any sort of investigation — and I will continue to do exactly that," Adams said in a statement. "I have nothing to hide."