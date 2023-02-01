Feds arrest former ABC News journalist, accused of possessing child pornography

Federal authorities arrested former ABC News journalist James Gordon Meek and accused him of possessing child pornography, federal authorities said Wednesday.

James Gordon Meek, a 53-year-old resident of Arlington, Virginia, was taken into custody on Tuesday night and was charged with transportation of child pornography, officials said.

If convicted, Meek could face a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a max of 20 years behind bars, authorities said.

Meek abruptly resigned from ABC last year following a raid of his home in April.

The investigation of him began in March, 2021 when Dropbox filed a tip with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, claiming a user uploaded videos with its service that "were later confirmed by law enforcement to contain child pornography," according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

Investigators traced the account, with the user name "James Meek," to the suspect's home in Arlington, the complaint alleged.

"Meek’s devices allegedly contained images depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and multiple chat conversations with users engaged in sexually explicit conversations where the participants expressed enthusiasm for the sexual abuse of children," according to a Department of Justice statement.

Meek allegedly used social media platforms to chat online with minors who he successfully urged to send him explicit images of themselves, authorities said.

Investigators recovered an external hard drive of the suspect with "58 images and videos of child pornography" and an iPhone 6 in Meek's bedroom with "approximately 34 images and videos of suspected child pornography," according to the complaint.

Meek or a representative of his could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday afternoon at several publicly listed phone numbers for him.