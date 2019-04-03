Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 3, 2019, 4:34 PM GMT / Updated April 3, 2019, 6:12 PM GMT By Ezra Kaplan and Janelle Griffith

BOSTON — Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin appeared in federal court Wednesday to face a judge for their alleged involvement in a sweeping college admissions scheme.

Huffman was more than three hours early for the hearing and entered the courthouse through the front doors. She had to pass through security three times because her Fitbit set off the metal detector.

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, arrived just after 1:30 p.m.

Huffman, Loughlin and Giannulli are among 50 people charged in the FBI investigation, code-named Operation Varsity Blues.

The probe exposed a network of wealthy parents who allegedly paid scheme mastermind William Rick Singer millions of dollars to boost their children’s chances of getting into elite colleges such as Yale University, Georgetown University and Stanford University.

More charges and arrests are expected in the case, a representative from the U.S. Attorney's Office told NBC News on Wednesday.

Singer pleaded guilty earlier this month to charges of racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of justice.

Loughlin, best known for her role in the 1980s-90s sitcom "Full House," and Huffman, who starred in the 2004-12 ABC hit "Desperate Housewives," were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud, a felony offense.

Federal prosecutors allege Huffman paid $15,000 to get one of their daughters unlimited time for her SAT test.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of agreeing to pay bribes totaling $500,000 to bolster their two daughters' chances of gaining admission to the University of Southern California.

Ezra Kaplan reported from Boston, Janelle Griffith reported from New York.