Five people were shot, including an eight-year-old girl, at a home in Syracuse, New York, on Thursday night, authorities said.

Police Chief Frank Fowler told reporters late Thursday that authorities hadn't identified a suspect nor a motive.

In this grab from video, people stand near an entrance to Upstate University Hospital after multiple victims shot in Syracuse, NY on September 20, 2018. WSTM

The victims, ages eight to 35, were hospitalized and in stable condition, he said, adding he didn’t know if they were shot inside or outside the home.

Officers were dispatched to the home, on Syracuse’s south side, at 9 p.m. after reports that multiple people there had been struck by gunfire.

In a statement, Sgt. Richard Helterline said there was no evidence to connect the incident with a nearby shooting of a 14-year-girl just before 10 p.m.

People at the home told NBC affiliate WSTM that the gunfire broke out during a vigil for an elderly man who had recently died. Between between 20 and 30 relatives were gathered at the home, the station reported.

“This is a very tragic event,” Fowler said. “This is something that cannot occur in our community.”