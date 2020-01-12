Five people shot in Colorado; suspect on the run

By Max Burman, Colin Sheeley and Associated Press
Five people were shot early Sunday at an apartment complex in Colorado, police said.
The victims, three juveniles and two adults, were receiving treatment after being transported to hospital, according to the Aurora Police Dept.
They were all in serious condition but expected to survive, they said.
Police described the scene as near Iliff Avenue and Buckley Road, a busy commercial intersection
Police released a description of one suspect, indicating no one was immediately taken into custody.
Aurora is about 10 miles east of Denver.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.