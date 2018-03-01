Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A Florida deputy shot and killed a nearly 11-foot hissing alligator after it chased a teen girl up a tree.

Jordan Broderick, 15, was floating on a raft in a creek near Alexander Springs Park in the Ocala National Forest where her family had been camping when the alligator approached on Friday.

Jordan was unable to reach the shoreline as the alligator chased her. She scrambled up a tree where she clung, screaming as her parents called 911.

"I'm at Freak Creek, my daughter is stuck in a freaking tree and there's gators surrounding her! We can't get her out! Please, she's 15," Broderick's mother pleaded to a dispatcher in audio obtained by NBC News affiliate WESH.

When told by the dispatcher that it could take as long as 20 minutes for a marine unit to get to the area, the mother said, “Oh my god! My daughter is going to be f------ dead!” according to the Associated Press.

About 30 minutes after Broderick climbed up the tree, Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Mitch Blackmon arrived and he heard the teen screaming. The marine unit hadn't arrived yet, and as Blackmon approached the scene he could hear the alligator hissing, unfazed by his presence.

According to the AP, the alligator started moving toward Blackmon, causing him to fire at it with his rifle. One bullet struck the alligator in the head.

It sank below the water and did not resurface, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Florida officials said alligators are especially aggressive and territorial at this time of year.

"Right now they're really territorial. You have to be careful any time of year but right now it's the end of mating season, so right now they're really protective of their young and really protective of their nest," Sgt. Mark Farner, of the Lake County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit, told WESH.

Jordan was not injured in the encounter.

Last month, a woman disappeared after walking near a lake in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Her arm was later recovered from inside an alligator. The woman is believed to have died in the attack.