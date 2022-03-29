The body of a Florida toddler was found submerged in a septic tank on the family’s property on Monday, one day after he was reported missing, authorities announced.

Jose Lara, 22 months, was playing in his backyard Sunday when his mother went inside the house with the boy’s sister, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Putnam County is about 60 miles south of Jacksonville, Florida.

The mother could not find Jose when she returned to the backyard. He was reported missing around 1:45 p.m., prompting an immediate search with canines.

That search came to an end Monday when deputies decided to drain the septic tank located about 35 to 40 yards from the home, and found the child’s body inside, Putnam County Sheriff H.D. "Gator" DeLoach announced in a news conference.

Jose Lara. Putnam County Sheriff's Office

To drain the tank, officials went to the clean-out access point and found it overgrown with weeds and dirt and a piece of old, rotted plywood that appeared to be used as an improvised cover for it, according to the sheriff.

Deputies also noticed a spot near the clean-out that appeared to be disturbed, authorities said.

It is believed Jose stepped on the rotted plywood and fell into the tank, according to DeLoach.

The incident appears to be an accident, he said.

“There’s nothing to indicate that there’s any type of foul play suspected,” DeLoach said. “But it’s still an active investigation.”

Between 120 to 140 officers, firefighters and search and rescue personnel from multiple agencies aided in the search for the child, the sheriff's office said.

“This certainly is not the resolution that we had hoped for. It was our hope and our prayer that Jose was still alive,” DeLoach said. “This was certainly the worst possible case scenario.”