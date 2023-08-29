Former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Josh Seiter dies at 36

Josh Seiter, a former contestant on ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” has died, his family said. He was 36.

Seiter’s family shared the news of his death in a statement posted to his Instagram on Monday.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing,” the statement read. “As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone.”

Josh Seiter appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2015, Instagram/Josh Seiter

“Although our heartache at Joshua’s passing pains up beyond measure, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace,” the statement continued. “We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being. While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve.”

Seiter was a contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2015; he was eliminated the first week.

While Seiter’s family did not disclose his cause of death, their statement concluded with, “For anybody who is experiencing a mental health crisis and needs help, the 988 SMS lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources.”

On Thursday, Seiter shared a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption, “Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.