Former federal prosecutor allegedly stabbed man on Florida bridge in road rage incident

The suspect in a strange road rage incident on a Florida bridge, which snarled traffic on the span connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg, was identified Thursday as a former federal prosecutor.

Patrick Douglas Scruggs, who celebrated his 39th birthday on Thursday, was arrested and accused of armed burglary, aggravated assault and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The alleged meltdown happened on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Tuesday morning, a Florida Highway Patrol representative said.

Scruggs was an assistant U.S. attorney in the criminal division in Tampa from Sept. 9, 2012, to April 21 earlier this year, a United States Attorney's Office spokesperson said.

Scruggs no longer works for the Justice Department and the USAO representative declined to reveal any additional details about the former federal prosecutor.

The incident started when a Tampa man, a 35-year-old called "Driver 1," was found slumped over in his car in a southbound lane of the Howard Frankland Bridge a little before 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A second car, driven by a 40-year-old Tampa man known as "Driver 2," stopped in front of Driver 1 to see if he was OK. That's when Driver 1 "awoke and drove forward, colliding with Driver 2's vehicle," the FHP said.

"Driver 1 reversed and attempted to drive around Driver 2's vehicle" and then "collided with Driver 3's vehicle which was passing the incident," according to the FHP.

Driver 3 was Scruggs, who then "stopped, exited his vehicle, approached Driver 1, broke out a side window and began to stab Driver 1 multiple times with a pocket knife," the FHP said.

When Driver 2 and his wife tried to intervene, Scruggs allegedly "diverted his attention" to them and tried to stab the couple, officials said.

The pair "fled before being harmed" and a passing St. Petersburg police officer came upon the brouhaha and arrested Scruggs, the FHP added.

The crash involved three sedans. Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

The incident closed portions of the bridge for nearly three hours, authorities said.

Scruggs was booked into custody and released, Pinellas County Jail records showed. He could not be immediately reached for comment by NBC News on Thursday.

It still wasn't clear on Thursday why Driver 1 was initially unresponsive, setting off Tuesday's strange chain of events, an FHP representative said.