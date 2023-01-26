Former NFL player Jessie Lemonier dies at 25

Jessie Lemonier, a defensive end who played for the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 25, the Lions announced Jan. 26.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Lions said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

No cause of death was given.

Lemonier’s agent, Drew Smith, told ESPN he and his girlfriend were expecting a baby.

Lemonier signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Liberty University in 2020. He played in six games with them in 2020, according to Pro Football Reference. In 2021, he recorded 15 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks in seven games with the Lions. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals last year, but was released in training camp.

Lemonier was drafted by the Arlington Renegades in the fifth round of the XFL draft last November, but elected instead to sign with the USFL’s Houston Gamblers, who traded him to the Birmingham Stallions.