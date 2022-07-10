Free agent NFL star Duane Brown arrested for alleged gun possession at LAX

Police arrested former Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown for allegedly carrying a gun in his luggage at Los Angeles International Airport, officials said Saturday.

The incident unfolded at about 2 p.m. PDT when Brown "departing from Terminal 6 was discovered at the screening station possessing a concealed firearm," LAX police Lt. Karla Rodriguez said in a statement.

Brown, 36, was released after posting $10,000 bail and was ordered to appear in court on Aug. 3, jail records showed.

Brown's agent did not immediately return phone calls and emails on Sunday seeking comment on his behalf.

The former Seahawk has been one of the game's better offensive lineman for more than a decade, after breaking in with the Houston Texans in 2008 before he was traded to Seattle in 2017.

Brown's contract ended at the conclusion of this past season. But the Seahawks, at least before this arrest, had said they were still open to re-signing the 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman.

He's been named to five Pro Bowls and has been one of the team's most durable players. Brown started in all 33 of his team's games the past two seasons and played in 98% of Seattle's offensive snaps in that time.