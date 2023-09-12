Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams dies at 36 after construction site accident

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams, who spent most of his professional career playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has died, the team announced Tuesday.

Williams was 36, according to NBC Sports.

The Buccaneers released a statement offering condolences to his family and friends.

“We are saddened to hear of the untimely death of Mike Williams, which has left our organization, his former teammates and fans with heavy hearts. We send our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones as they mourn this tragedy.”

Williams was seriously injured in a construction accident last week, NBC Sports reported.

The Buccaneers selected Williams in the fourth round of the NFL draft in 2010 after playing college football at Syracuse University. After injuries stalled his career at Tampa, he was traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2014.

He finished his career with 26 touchdowns, 3,089 yards in 223 catches, according to NBC Sports.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.