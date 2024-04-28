Former Slack CEO's teenager has been safely located after running away, officials say

The teenage child of former Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield has been located safely after having run away from home, officials announced Sunday.

Mint Butterfield, 16, was found in San Francisco at 11:30 p.m. local time Saturday, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Sunday.

Mint was last seen at home in Bolinas, California, on April 21 and was reported missing on the morning of April 22. Bolinas is about 30 miles northwest of San Francisco.

Mint Butterfield. Marin County Sheriff's Office

San Francisco police found Mint in San Francisco in a white van belonging to Christopher "Kio" Dizefalo, 26, who detectives determined could have been an "adult friend" of Mint's, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives learned that Mint may have been associated with Dizefalo, the sheriff's office said.

At that point, Marin County sheriff's detectives responded to recover Mint and interview Dizefalo, who was then arrested on suspicion of "multiple criminal violations" and booked in the Marin County Jail, with bail set at $50,000.

Mint was unharmed, the sheriff's office said, and detectives confirmed that Mint voluntarily ran away from home.

Efforts to locate Mint were "continuous," the sheriff’s office said, because Mint was listed as an at-risk missing person.

Mint is back with their family, the sheriff's office said.