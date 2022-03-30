Fort Stewart soldier killed in Georgia helicopter incident

A Fort Stewart soldier was killed in a helicopter incident in Georgia early Wednesday, according to the 3rd Infantry Division.

The incident involved two UH-60 helicopters at Wright Army Airfield at approximately 2 a.m, according to the Army. The Soldier was assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.

The incident is under investigation. The soldier's name has not yet been released.

Wright Army Airfield, about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, was closed Wednesday.

