Four federal inmates missing from Virginia minimum security facility

Four federal inmates are missing after likely walking away from a minimum security facility in Hopewell, Virginia, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Saturday.

Three of the four were convicted of drug and firearms crimes, according to the bureau. It's not clear if authorities believe they worked together to escape.

They were "discovered missing" early Saturday from the facility, the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s satellite camp in Hopewell, the bureau said in a statement.

The camp houses 185 inmates, it said. The missing men were identified as Corey Branch, 41; Tavares Lajuane Graham, 44; Lamonte Rashawn Willis, 30; and Kareem Allen Shaw, 46.

None of the men was described as armed and dangerous.

Branch was sentenced to more than 13 years for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and being a felon with a gun.

Graham was sentenced to 10 years for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine "base," and possession of a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Willis was sentenced to 18 years for possessing and concealing a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Shaw was sentenced to more than 16 years for conspiracy to possess heroin with intent to distribute.

The U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies were notified.

Hopewell is about 130 miles south of Washington, D.C.