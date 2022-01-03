Four hospitalized after inmates allegedly start fires at Baltimore jail

Baltimore jail inmates are accused of setting fire to a jail Sunday night, sending four people to the hospital, according to officials.

The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to the Maryland Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Center at about 7:40 p.m., according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and evacuate people within minutes.

But as investigators assessed three fires, started using paper products, clothing, and a heavy-duty plastic rolling food cart as accelerants, inmates in another of the jail set two more fires, officials said. Firefighters who were assisting in the investigation put out the additional fires.

The five fires sent three inmates and a correctional officer to the hospital, according to the state agency. About two dozen more people were treated for smoke inhalation.

The marshal's office is investigating the fires, and will work with the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office to determine charges.