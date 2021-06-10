Four killed, nine injured in fiery multivehicle crash in Phoenix

At least four people were killed and nine others were injured in a fiery multivehicle crash in Phoenix, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash, which involved a semitruck transporting milk, occurred about 10 p.m. MT in the eastbound lanes of Loop 202 near Papago Park, according to the state Department of Public Safety, NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix reported.

When firefighters arrived they found the semitruck leaking milk and diesel fuel, and a fire inside one of the vehicles involved in the crash, the Phoenix Fire Department said. Investigators said the semitruck driver was going east on the highway, failed to slow down for traffic at an off-ramp and hit multiple vehicles.

The tank separated from the truck, crossed traffic, flipped over a concrete barrier, landed on the westbound lanes and caught fire, the DPS said. A total of seven vehicles were involved in the crash, which shut down both directions of Loop 202.

Four people died at the scene and six others, including four men and two women, were taken to the hospital in critical condition, the fire department said. Two other men and a 6-year-old girl were stable as of Thursday morning.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released by authorities.

Investigators said there was no sign of impairment.

Westbound lanes have reopened, but eastbound lanes are expected to be closed throughout the morning.