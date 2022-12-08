Viral TikTok shows group of strangers taking a 12-hour road trip together after Frontier canceled their flight

It's every passenger's worst nightmare: an airline cancels a flight, leaving travelers stranded and in need of an alternative way to get to their destination. This is what happened to 13 strangers who booked a Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando, Florida to Knoxville, Tennessee on Sunday evening.

After customer service representatives announced that passengers would have to wait 48 hours for the next available flights to Knoxville, the group came together, rented a van and took off on a 12-hour road trip.

Alanah Story, a media manager and van passenger, documented the journey on her TikTok account. Her initial video announcing the impromptu road trip received 3.6 million views in three days.

Story said the flight was canceled due to staffing issues. She, her mother and her godmother were heading back home after taking a vacation in Orlando. Story was prepared to spend a few more days in Florida, but her mom told her they were joining the group in the van.

"I was just like, are we actually about to get in a van with people we don't know. Like, is this safe?" she said.

The prospect of getting into a van with strangers is scary for most people, and Story admits she was initially "freaking out" herself. However, once she met the group, she said she got "good vibes" from everyone.

Michelle Miller, an agricultural educator and van passenger, echoed this sentiment.

“We got along really well, like we’re just like a big, crazy, dysfunctional family,” she said. “It was fun ... We are all really different people. But we all came together and had a great time.”

Some of the passengers were just trying to get home, while others had pressing matters to attend to in Knoxville, including an appointment for a college campus tour and an agricultural conference.

Miller said she initially asked the Frontier Airlines customer service representatives if the airline could put everyone on a bus to their destination. In recent months, some airlines have put passengers on buses as the industry faced pilot shortages, and Miller said she's been offered this solution in the past.

While Frontier didn't offer a bus option, other passengers overheard Miller's suggestion and considered driving themselves. Eventually, everyone who wanted to drive came together to rent the van.

The group got to Knoxville at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning. Miller, who was set to give a keynote speech at the National Agricultural Aviation Association's Ag Aviation Expo, made it to the city in time for her presentation.

Meanwhile, fellow passenger Laura Puckering, her fiancé Carlos Cordero and her daughter Mikayla, who traveled to Knoxville to visit the University of Tennessee, were able to make their 10 a.m. tour appointment. Puckering was grateful for her fellow passengers' help in getting her family to their appointment on time.

"We supported each other, we cared about each other and what each of us wanted to get back to," Puckering said.

The group was surprised that their journey went viral, and Story said the passengers were so excited by the response that it was hard to sleep in the van.

“I slept max 20 minutes,” she said.

Despite the lack of sleep, the group was glad that their story was able to bring viewers joy. Puckering said the video seemed to "restore faith in humanity." Story agreed.

"We're very different individuals and we came together because we all needed each other," she said. "I think it resonated with people because they could feel a strong sense of community through their phone screens. And I feel like that's something that, you know, we're really lacking a lot right now."

The group said they plan on keeping in touch with each other, and Story said her family and another Knoxville-based passenger, Q, already had plans to do karaoke together.

While the road trip brought new friendships, the group are still having troubles resolving issues with Frontier. Miller said that she was able to request a refund from Frontier, but others in the group had trouble doing so. Puckering also said she requested a refund. Story said she was offered a $76 refund and $50 voucher.

Jennifer De La Cruz, a senior director of corporate communications at Frontier Airlines, said customers had the option to receive a full refund or wait for the next available Frontier Flight.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellation," she said.