One fatally stabbed at Georgia’s Fulton County jail, 2 injured

ATLANTA — One prisoner was fatally stabbed and at least two others were injured at Georgia’s Fulton County Jail on Thursday, a spokesperson said.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Natalie Ammons said there had been multiple stabbings in the “active incident” at the facility in Atlanta.

All of the injured are people being detained at the jail, Ammons said.

More details were not immediately available. It’s the second death of someone held at the jail in a week. Over the weekend a person being held there for months on an arson charge died, NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta reported.

The jail detainee who died this week was found unresponsive in his cell around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will determine the cause of the death, the sheriff’s office said. He had been booked there in December on a second-degree arson charge, the sheriff’s office said.

In July, the federal Department of Justice announced it was investigating conditions at the jail.

The department said there were "credible allegations" of unsafe conditions, violence and excessive use of force.

The jail is the same one that former President Donald Trump reported to last week after his indictment on state charges in an election case that alleges racketeering.

Trump was in the jail for less than 20 minutes after turning himself in Aug. 24.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis at an unrelated news conference Thursday said that conditions at the jail have long been known to be inadequate.

It’s not large enough, it’s antiquated, and there are locks that do not work, she said.

"The reality is we need a bigger facility, and it needs to be a facility that treats people humanely,” Willis said.

Fulton County commissioners are discussing plans for building a jail, WXIA reported earlier this month.