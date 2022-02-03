Georgia sheriff wanted on sexual battery charges, police say

A Georgia sheriff is wanted on charges of sexual battery that allegedly occurred last month in Cobb County.

A warrant was issued Friday for Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody for the incident alleged to have happened Jan. 18, WAGA-TV reported.

The Cobb County Police Department said investigators were notified about an incident that happened at a hotel.

Investigators said the warrant was taken out after speaking to several witnesses. Details surrounding the alleged crime were not immediately available.

Cobb County jail online records do not show an arrest report for the sheriff.

In a statement released Wednesday, Cobb County police wrote the case remains “an active sexual battery investigation.”

“We will not be offering any additional statements or providing any on-camera interviews,” the department said.

Bleckley County is located about 30 miles southeast of Macon.