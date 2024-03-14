Georgia woman gets stuck under conveyor, dies while trying to get AirPod, authorities say

A Georgia woman died last week after she dropped an AirPod under a conveyor and got caught in a chain that moves the machine while reaching for it, authorities said.

According to an incident report from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, a witness told investigators that line worker Alyssa Drinkard, 21, dropped the AirPod below the conveyor while on shift at a plant for Club Car around 9:45 p.m. Friday.

The company makes golf carts and other vehicles.

When she tried to get the earbud from under the machine, she got caught in the chain that moves the conveyor, the witness said, according to the report.

Due to the way Drinkard was pinned, the witness — identified as fellow worker Fae’Zsha Smith — "was not able to get her out, so she called for maintenance to come and shut the machine down. They began taking it apart once the machine was down and called 911," the report says.

Emergency personnel freed Drinkard, of Grovetown, “by cutting the metal frame from around the conveyor and pulling her out," the report indicates.

Drinkard still had a pulse when she was freed from the machine, and emergency personnel performed life-saving measures on her before she was hospitalized, the incident report said.

Club Car did not respond to NBC News' request for comment Wednesday afternoon. In a statement to The Augusta Press, the company confirmed a worker on Friday night sustained critical injuries at its primary manufacturing facility in Evans before dying.

“First responders were immediately notified, and we thank them for their quick response to provide medical care and transportation to the hospital where the worker unfortunately later passed away," the company said. "Our sincere condolences and thoughts are with the family, friends and all impacted by this loss. We are working with authorities and the contractor in an investigation to determine the facts about what led to the incident."

Smith, 25, said Wednesday that she has not been able to shake the images of Drinkard lodged under the conveyor.

"I'm kind of traumatized from seeing her that way," Smith said, her voice sometimes quivering as she remembered her former colleague.

Drinkard was working across from Smith when Drinkard said she dropped an AirPod under the conveyor, Smith said.

Smith then looked under the machine and saw the earbud. She recalled telling Drinkard that she'd get it for her once it was safe to do so.

"She said, 'It's OK, I'll just get new ones,'" Smith said.

Only second passed before Smith said she looked down and saw a horrifying scene.

The machine caught Drinkard's arm, Smith said, noting that it was bent and there was a significant amount of blood after Drinkard tried to reach for the AirPod from her side of the work station.

Drinkard had worked at the plant for about a year, Smith said, and was quiet but well-liked by other line workers. Drinkard was invited to go out with colleagues, and would only sometimes show up, but when she did, her presence was always noticed, Smith said.

“When she did come out, it was always laughs. She was always so sweet. She was always had a smile on her face," Smith said.

Drinkard’s relatives could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Smith, who has not returned to work since the incident, said she's unsure if she ever will because she has concerns about her safety.

According to Club Car’s website, the company, based in Augusta, has been an industry leader in making golf carts for decades. The company says on its website that it makes the official golf cart for the PGA of America, PGA TOUR Tournament Players Club Network and European Tour.

According to the site, the company was once called one of the country's safest.