Girl, 6, survives mountain lion attack in California after adult pushes animal into bushes

A 6-year-old girl sustained minor injuries Sunday when she was attacked by a mountain lion in Northern California.
Rancho San Antonio County Park and Open Space Preserve in Santa Clara County will be closed until it is determined safe to reopen, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space Districtsaid in a statement late Sunday afternoon.
The girl was walking on a stretch of trail about two miles from the main parking area with other children, her parents and other adults Sunday morning when the attack occurred, Ranger Brad Pennington said Monday.
One of the adults pushed the mountain lion off the girl and into the bushes, Pennington said.
The child, whose identity has not been disclosed, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Park rangers and state fish and wildlife officers are working to find and identify the animal.
Mountain lions live throughout the Santa Cruz Mountains region and are generally not a threat to people, the district statement said.
"Most avoid areas of human activity and are easily scared off by loud noises," the statement said. "Seeing a mountain lion is rare and an encounter like this is very unusual."