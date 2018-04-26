Golden State Killer's victims look to heal after suspect's capture

The man blindfolded and gagged both her and her child with shoelaces and cloth, Carson-Sandler said. Then, he raped her.

For the next 42 years, she lived with the fear and trauma of the unknown — until Wednesday, when police in California announced they had caught the man suspected in at least 45 rapes, 12 deaths and 120 home burglaries in the 1970s and '80s.

Police said they used DNA to tie Joseph James DeAngelo, a 72-year-old former police officer, to at least four killings in Sacramento and Ventura counties. He was charged with eight counts of murder, but is expected to face dozens of more charges.

"I feel like I'm in the middle of a dream and I'm going to wake up and it's not going to be true," Carson-Sandler, now 72, told The Associated Press. "It's just so nice to have closure and to know he's in jail."

But Carson-Sandler, who wrote the 2014 book "Frozen in Fear" about her experience, also wants the chance to look her alleged rapist in the eyes.

Bruce Harrington, whose brother and sister-in-law were found beaten to death in their home in 1980 in Orange County, said DeAngelo's arrest will launch a healing process for victims that has been delayed for decades.

"It is time for the victims to begin to heal," Harrington said at a news conference in Sacramento.

Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, of Citrus Heights, Calif. Sacramento County Sheriff's Department

Despite an outpouring of thousands of tips over the years, DeAngelo's name had not been on the radar of law enforcement before last week, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said.

"We knew we were looking for a needle in a haystack, but we also knew that needle was there," she told reporters. "It was right here in Sacramento."

DeAngelo, who was arrested Tuesday night at his modest home in Citrus Heights, had worked at a Roseville distribution center for Save Mart grocery stores for 27 years before retiring last year, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Save Mart said in a statement that DeAngelo's actions at work never set off any alarms or led employees "to suspect any connection to crimes being attributed to him."

In the 1970s, he was an officer at two different police departments: in Exeter, south of Fresno, and Auburn, near Sacramento. He was reportedly forced out of Auburn after being charged with stealing a hammer and dog repellent from a drug store in Citrus Heights.