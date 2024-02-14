Graffiti towers are stretching resources, LAPD says after BASE jumping stunt

Unfinished tower blocks in Los Angeles that have become a destination for vandals, graffiti artists and BASE jumping thrill-seekers have cost 3,000 hours of police time so far, authorities said Tuesday.

LAPD Chief Michael Moore told a news conference Tuesday that the Oceanview Plaza Towers in a busy downtown area of the city had "strained our deployment."

"We have called in some officers on an overtime basis, so that we can provide for these added patrols or station them at that site to deter vandals and others from gaining access to it while also ensuring that we meet the minimum deployment requirements for stations across the city," he said.

He was speaking after footage went viral of a man parachuting from the top of one of the towers on Monday, prompting an urgent safety warning from city mayor Karen Bass.

Video shared on Instagram appeared to show someone paragliding from the top of the towers.