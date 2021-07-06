Graphic: Track college vaccination requirements

With no federal guidance, and legal boundaries that shift by the week, colleges and universities must implement plans to safely reopen. And while President Joe Biden has said July 4 would mark a return to normal for the country, university administrations face a vaccination problem on campuses that likely won’t go away anytime soon.

An NBC News analysis of rules across the United States found that vaccination requirements for students have proven to be just as complicated as managing the frenetic fall 2020 semester, if not more so.

Below, track college vaccination requirements, and the rules states have on imposing vaccination requirements.