IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Graphic: Track college vaccination requirements

10 states, including Texas and Florida, prohibit vaccination requirements altogether.
Image: A Kent State University student gets his Johnson Johnson Covid-19 vaccination from a Kent State nursing student in Kent, Ohio.
A Kent State University student gets his Johnson Johnson Covid-19 vaccination from a Kent State nursing student in Kent, Ohio.Phil Long / AP file
By Megan Watkins

With no federal guidance, and legal boundaries that shift by the week, colleges and universities must implement plans to safely reopen. And while President Joe Biden has said July 4 would mark a return to normal for the country, university administrations face a vaccination problem on campuses that likely won’t go away anytime soon.

An NBC News analysis of rules across the United States found that vaccination requirements for students have proven to be just as complicated as managing the frenetic fall 2020 semester, if not more so.

Below, track college vaccination requirements, and the rules states have on imposing vaccination requirements.

Megan Watkins

Megan Watkins is a researcher for the Plan Your Vaccine interactive tool on NBCNews.com.