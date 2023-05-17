Group of missing teen hikers, found using iPhone feature, 'were not prepared' for climb, officials say.

A group of 10 teenage hikers who spent their Friday night lost on the trails of a southern California canyon before a search and rescue team found them with the help of an iPhone feature "were not prepared" for their climb, according to officials.

Members of the group — who were all between 16 to 18 years old — spent about three hours on May 12 stuck on the trails of Santa Paula Canyon, located in Los Padres National Forest, without proper hiking clothing, water and lighting equipment before being rescued, Deputy Mackenzie Spears of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News.

"Most had t-shirts and shorts," Spears said in a text message. She added that temperatures were in the 60s and that "there were multiple water crossings and they needed to scramble," or climb steep terrain by hand, in certain sections of the hike.

In a news release prepared for the sheriff's office, Spears said “most of the hikers were not prepared" and that the search and rescue team supplied them with food, water and equipment to light the trail on their way back.

The teens reached out to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office at around 8 p.m. on Friday when they found themselves lost on the trails, according to the news release from the sheriff's office.

The group made contact with emergency officials using Apple's Emergency SOS feature, which allows iPhone users to call or text local emergency services, sometimes even without cell service or Wi-Fi access. That feature allowed them to share their possible location and conditions with emergency personnel, according to the sheriff's office, which added that the teens' parents also reported the hikers as missing.

Hikers are aided back to safety at Santa Paula Canyon, Calif., on May 12, 2023. Ventura County Sheriff's Office

More than a dozen members of the Upper Ojai Search and Rescue Team, a group of local volunteers, headed out to look for the hikers within 30 minutes of receiving their plea for help, the sheriff's office said.

After an approximately three-hour, four mile hike into the canyon that included "low visibility, multiple stream crossings and trails that had been previously damaged from the heavy rains," the rescue team found the missing teens on the so-called “Last Chance” trail at around 11:15 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

The hikers, and the search and rescue team, returned to the Santa Paula Canyon Trailhead around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff's office.

In a tweet, the search and rescue team said the teens were the "biggest group we've rescued in a while." None of the hikers required medical aid, the sheriff's office said.

The search and rescue team recommends that hikers and campers always bring essentials including navigation and light sources, first aid supplies, food and water and a smartphone. They also recommend hikers fill out a hiking plan detailing where they plan to travel and what equipment they plan to bring with them and leave it with someone not accompanying them on the hike in case of an emergency.

Over half of the 990 deaths that occurred in national parks between 2014 - 2016 — the most recent years for which such data is available — were due to unintentional causes, according to the National Parks Service. Drowning, motor vehicle crashes and falls were the leading causes of those deaths, according to the parks agency.