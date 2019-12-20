2 killed in shooting at government building in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Two people were killed in a shooting Friday morning at a municipal public works building in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, officials said.
Police swarmed the Joycelyn V. Johnson Municipal Services Center in response to reports of gunfire, NBC affiliate WXII reported.
City Councilman James Taylor Jr.. who represents a neighboring district in the city, told NBC News that two people were killed and that the threat was over.
Taylor did not immediately know how many people, if any, were wounded.
"There were shots fired," the Winston-Salem Fire Department's Assistant Chief of Operations Jerry Hardison told NBC News early Friday. "The situation is under control."
Sanitation worker Marchello Bitting told WXII that he was inside the Johnson Municipal Services Center when the gunfire erupted at about 6:45 a.m.
"I hate that this happened. I know it was a very scary situation," Bitting said. "We heard a lot of gunshots, everybody running through the building trying to get into a safe place."
The Johnson Municipal Services Center is in the southeast corner of Winston-Salem, about 7 miles away from Wake Forest University.
This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.