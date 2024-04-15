'Rust' movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed to be sentenced in Santa Fe, N.M., court

"Rust" armorer Hannah Guitierrez-Reed will be sentenced in a Santa Fe, New Mexico, court Monday for the killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter last month.

Prosecutors are seeking the maximum penalty of 18 months in state prison.

Following her conviction, the judge ordered that Gutierrez-Reed, 26, be held in police custody pending her sentencing. She was found not guilty of tampering with evidence.

In recorded jail phone conversations with her mom, boyfriend and her attorney’s paralegal, Gutierrez-Reed called jurors “idiots” and “a--holes” while complaining about the length of time it took them to deliberate, according to a recent filing by prosecutors.

Also in the phone calls, she said she would not testify in Baldwin’s upcoming criminal trial if subpoenaed and that she wants him to go to jail, too.

The nearly two-week criminal trial centered on the shooting on the “Rust” film set in 2021, when actor Alec Baldwin held a prop gun that fired a live round of ammunition, killing Hutchins. The bullet also injured director Joel Souza.

The set of "Rust" in the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021. Jae C. Hong / AP file

During the prosecution’s closing arguments, special prosecutor Kari T. Morrissey told the jury that Gutierrez-Reed “was negligent, she was careless, she was thoughtless.”

But Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney, Jason Bowles, said the prosecutors had not proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Gutierrez-Reed was responsible for taking live rounds onto the set and alleged that Baldwin was ultimately responsible for Hutchins’ death.

He also doubled down, saying “what caused her to pass was Mr. Baldwin going off-script and pointing the weapon.”

Bowles added that “the only ultimate act is the pointing of that weapon. Ms. Gutierrez wasn’t in the church, she didn’t point that weapon, she didn’t pull it.”

Baldwin, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter, is set to stand trial in July.