Harrowing images of Northeast floods: Submerged cars, inundated neighborhoods and destroyed roads

Submerged cars, collapsed roads, and streets replaced by rushing rivers were just some of the terrifying images residents in parts of the Northeast woke up to Monday after torrential rain fell on Sunday — as forecasters warned to brace for another day of downpour.

At least one person died in the severe flooding inundating parts of New England. Footage of the damage continued to emerge, showing drivers stuck on flooded streets and parts of roadways collapsed, leaving behind gaping holes.

New York's Hudson Valley was hard-hit in the downpour with 8.12 inches recorded just west of the U.S. Military Academy in West Point.

A woman in her 30s in Highland Falls died Sunday after she was swept away by rapid waters as she sought higher ground with her dog, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said.

Emergency personnel work at the scene of flooded homes Sunday in Stony Point, N.Y. Seth Harrison / USA Today Network

Some radar estimates showed that close to 10 inches of rain was recorded in the Hudson Valley near West Point, a stunning amount that is typically an entire summer's worth of rain in one day.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday declared a state of emergency for Orange and Ontario counties. A rare flash flood emergency was issued by the National Weather Service in New York for the Lower Hudson Valley, just the second time such an alert was issued on record.

One Highland Falls resident shared a video showing their backyard turned into a waterfall in the deluge.

Another person in Highland Falls shared footage on Instagram showing the neighborhood street flooded with water and a seemingly-stuck car. Another video showed a waterway gushing with fast-moving currents that moved onto the local streets.

The Port Jervis Fire Department, in western Orange County, shared photos showing an overturned vehicle in the water, which was unoccupied. The vehicle was found upside down.

Overturned vehicle in flood waters in Port Jervis, N.Y. on July 9, 2023. Port Jervis Fire Dept.

In Pennsylvania, more than half a foot of rain was recorded in some areas. Reading marked its wettest July day on record Sunday with 5.35 inches of rain recorded.

A video shared by a resident of Reading showed a blue sports car being swept away in wheels-high floodwater.

In Norfolk, Connecticut, crews are surveying roads and going door to door in impacted areas. Norfolk's public information officer Jon Barbagallo shared video showing rushing flood water that crumbled the pavement on Smith Road near the intersection of Route 272.

The town recorded an estimated 5 inches of rain over 90 minutes on Sunday, which caused numerous roads to close due to water or compromised culverts, the Norfolk Office of Emergency Management said.

Fourteen million people are under flood alerts Monday across parts of the Northeast and New England including Hartford, Connecticut; Burlington, Vermont; and Albany, New York.

A high risk of flash flooding is in place for Vermont and areas along the New York state border on Monday. A slow-moving storm system with tropical moisture is forecast to produce a large swath of 1 to 5 inches of rain in New England, as high as 8 to 12 inches in spots, and is anticipated to bring widespread flooding and damage due to already saturated soils.