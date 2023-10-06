Hiker missing in Rocky Mountains for over a week

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Helicopters flew over the Rocky Mountains Thursday as officials prepare for a “concentrated ground search,” for a hiker that has been missing for over a week, the National Park Service said.

Chad Pallansch, 49, of Fort Collins, Colorado, was last heard from on Sept. 27, when a text message indicted he was almost to the summit of Mount Alice in Rocky Mountain National Park, the agency said.

His plans were to hike a 28-mile route, which included established trails as well as off-trail travel, the Park Service said. He was declared overdue on Sept. 28.

Missing hiker Chad Pallansch, 49, of Fort Collins, Colo. Courtesy NPS

He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and around 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, and is fit, according to the agency. He's a runner with both marathon and trail running experience, it said.

Weather that includes snow, ice and wind have hampered ground efforts, but helicopters flew Thursday in preparation for a “concentrated ground search effort,” the Park Service said.

Landing zones were being identified for teams to be landed in the field starting Friday, it said.

An area that rescuers have concentrated on during the search for the missing hiker Chad Pallansch, in Colo. Courtesy Rocky Mountain National Park via Facebook

There have already been search teams on the ground with dogs, and searches by air with heat sensing equipment, according to the agency. Bad weather Wednesday at higher elevations hampered search efforts, it said.