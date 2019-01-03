Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David K. Li

A Houston teenager is accused of shooting dead a fellow teen as part of a weapons-drawing prank that has been spreading on social media, authorities said Thursday.

Mohamad Nour Alajil, 18, has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the Dec. 11 slaying of Christian Johnson, 19, officials told NBC affiliate KPRC in Houston.

Alajil is being held on $250,000 bail, according to jail records.

Police believe Johnson's death resulted from the "No Lackin'" challenge, which calls for one person to pull a weapon on another on video to record the reaction, KPRC reported.

The challenge stems from the notion that no one should ever be caught without, or "lacking," a gun.

“The two were pointing loaded weapons at each other,” a prosecutor said during a pretrial hearing for Alajil on Thursday.

Alajil was out on bond on a robbery charge when Johnson was killed, prosecutors said.

The suspect originally told police that he and the victim were arguing and that he shot Johnson in self-defense, authorities told KPRC.

But since then, a witnessed stepped forward to say this was a “No Lackin’" challenge that ended in a shooting, the station reported.