It took a single plea for help — "we are starving and need food and water" — to set off a chain of events that led authorities to a disguised compound beneath the secluded scrubland of northern New Mexico.

During a raid Friday morning, Taos County Sheriff's deputies uncovered a squalid scene: Obscured by walls of tires, wooden pallets and other junk was a makeshift trailer belonging to two men, three women and 11 children ranging in age from 1 to 15. They were living off a few potatoes and a box of rice, and surrounded by a cache of guns, including an AR-15 rifle, officials said.

The two men were expected to be in court Monday to face 11 counts of child abuse, while the women were arrested Sunday and booked on similar charges as part of a wider investigation. The children were placed in protective custody with the state.

No one was injured when the Taos County Sheriff's Office and a multiagency tactical team executed a search warrant on the property in Amalia, a few miles south of the Colorado border.

The makeshift compound in Amalia, New Mexico. Taos County Sheriff's Office

Exact details of the case were not immediately released, although authorities began an investigation two months ago in conjunction with the FBI and investigators in Clayton County, Georgia.

Authorities believed one of the compound's occupants was Siraj Wahhaj, 39, wanted in connection with the abduction of his son, Abdul-Ghani. The boy, who turns 4 on Monday, was reported missing by his mother last December from their Georgia home. Wahhaj was the prime suspect.

Around Christmas, a camp sprouted up in the Taos County desert. It's unclear how Wahhaj and the others came to reside at that property.

But Tanya and Jason Badger, who own 10 acres adjacent to it, said they noticed the residence and believed it was encroaching illegally on their land as well, they told NBC affiliate KOB.

The couple said that in February, they had seen Wahhaj and a child that may have been his son. They said after seeing a report about the missing boy, they contacted Taos County deputies.

The FBI began surveillance of the compound, although agents didn't have probable cause to get inside, Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said in a news release after the raid.

That changed when the distress message was forwarded to his department by a Georgia detective, who said it came from someone inside of the compound. The note said they were "starving."