Hugh Jackman cops to getting a little too close to Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Hugh Jackman's happy feet almost got him into trouble.

The big screen legend admitted on Monday he jumped a barrier to get close to the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, much to the chagrin of a nearby security guard.

He got off with a warning and didn't become Prisoner 24601.

"I highly recommend getting up really early on Christmas morning and taking a walk to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree," he told fans on Instagram.

"It’s so beautiful and not crowded at all. I did get in trouble for going beyond the barrier but the security guard was nice and let me go with just a warning."

The "X-Men" star posted video of himself walking toward the tree as passersby appeared oblivious to the world-famous actor playing the role of a New York City tourist.

Jackman, 55, recently announced he's separated from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-lee Jackman.