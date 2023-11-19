Hulk Hogan's son arrested for DUI in same Florida city he was involved in a car crash in 16 years ago

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Hulk Hogan’s son was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence in Clearwater, Florida, the same city he was arrested in 16 years ago for car crash that critically injured a passenger.

Nicholas Bollea, 33, was pulled over by a sergeant on Gulf to Bay Boulevard after failing to move over a lane for three patrol vehicles conducting a traffic stop, according to an arrest affidavit.

The sergeant who pulled him over reported that Bollea showed signs of impairment and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. He also refused to take a breath alcohol content test, had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and had unsteady balance, per the affidavit.

Bollea was arrested Saturday morning at 1:42 a.m. for a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence and refusing to take the breath alcohol content test. He was released later that evening with a $500 bond assessment, according to online records.

In August 2007, Bollea was also involved in a car crash in Clearwater where a passenger was critically injured, Reuters reported.

Investigators said at the time that Bollea was driving his car recklessly when it crashed, injuring passenger John Graziano. Witnesses reported seeing two cars racing each other before one hit a tree, the outlet reported.

Graziano, a veteran, was reportedly on life support with brain injuries following the crash, according to Reuters.

Bollea ultimately turned himself in, pleaded no contest to a charge of reckless driving with serious bodily harm and sentenced to eight months in jail in 2008, Reuters reported.