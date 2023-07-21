Human remains found in luggage at Texas ranch

Workers at a Texas ranch found luggage that contained partial human remains Thursday morning, the Bexar County sheriff said.

People feeding some animals spotted the luggage at the ranch in far southeastern Bexar County, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

“They began investigating it and found what appears to be human remains,” Salazar said. “At this point, we don’t know anything about gender of the remains or how long the remains have been out here.”

A Bexar County Sheriff's officer secures the scene at a Texas ranch in San Antonio, on Thursday. Bexar County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

A cause and manner of death, as well as the identity, is still pending but Salazar said the first inclination is to assume a homicide. He said the remains were partial.

Burn spots were also found in the area, but it's not known if that was connected to the remains or if it was someone burning trash, which is common in rural areas, Salazar said. The fire marshal will investigate, he said.

The luggage was out in the open, Salazar said.

"There really wasn't a whole lot of effort to hide the body, other than it was inside a suitcase," he said.

The property owners were out of town and are being cooperative, he said.

Bexar County is in south-central Texas and encompasses the city of San Antonio and surrounding areas.