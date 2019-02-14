Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 14, 2019, 2:35 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

An Illinois man who partially closed the lid on a hot tub while his wife was inside was charged with involuntary manslaughter Tuesday after she was found dead inside, police said.

Wheeling police said they responded to a call about an unresponsive woman at the home of Eric and Laura Huska on Saturday night.

Laura Huska was found in the couple's hot tub, and taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to a statement from police.

Eric Huska Wheeling Police

Investigators later found surveillance video that showed Laura had become "distressed" when trying to get out of the hot tub that night, the statement said. Her husband first tried to help her out of the water, but then "partially closed the lid of the hot tub" while his wife was still in it, and went inside their house, police said.

When Eric Huska, 58, returned to the hot tub later Saturday evening, he found his wife floating and unresponsive, said the police statement.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Laura Huska's death a homicide.

Eric Huska's bail was set for $10,000 on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.