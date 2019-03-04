Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 4, 2019, 3:11 AM GMT By Tim Stelloh

The husband and stepdaughter of a woman they claimed was killed by a panhandler in Baltimore were arrested Sunday on murder charges in connection with her death, authorities said.

Jacquelyn Smith's husband — who told police a panhandler had stabbed his wife to death — was arrested early Sunday with his daughter in Texas, said Acting Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

Keith Smith, 52, and Valerie Smith, 28, were charged with first-degree murder, Harrison told reporters.

Jacquelyn Smith, an electrical engineer from Maryland's Harford County Baltimore Police Department

Mayor Catherine Pugh said in a statement that it was a “double tragedy” to “now learn that family members staged” the killing.

Harrison declined to discuss a motive, saying “that’s for a trial,” but he added that “it was not a panhandler” who killed Jacquelyn Smith.

“The circumstances were very different,” he said.

After the Dec. 1 killing, relatives told authorities that Jacquelyn — an electrical engineer from Harford County, north of Baltimore — was knifed to death after she tried to give money to a young woman with an infant and a cardboard sign that read, “Please help me feed my baby.”

A man approached the car and tried to take her wallet, stabbing her to death in a struggle, the relatives said.

Jacquelyn’s 19-year-old son told the Associated Press at the time that Jacquelyn's husband and stepdaughter were with her when she was killed.

In an interview with NBC affiliate WBAL after the killing, Keith said he planned to push for a law that would ban Baltimore’s “epidemic” of panhandlers.

“I’m gonna’ let the world know my wife didn’t die in vain,” he said, adding, “I see it everywhere I go. Sometimes people get violent when you don’t want to give.”

Pugh said Sunday at a news conference that Keith and Valerie “took advantage of a city already dealing with its own problems.”

“They were responsible for taking Jacquelyn’s life with unconscionable cruelty,” she said in her statement, “and contrived to do so in our city under the guise of random violence, exploiting the legitimate fears of our residents.”