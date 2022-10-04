IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Infant and her parents are among 4 people kidnapped from California family business, officials say

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says the family member were taken by an "armed and dangerous" person.
kidnapping victims
Jasleen Kaur, 27, Jasdeep Singh, 36, Aroohi Dheri, 8 months and Amandeep Singh, 39.Merced County Sheriff's Office via Facebook
By Dennis Romero

An 8-month-old girl and her parents were kidnapped in Merced County, California, on Monday, by a person described as armed and dangerous, authorities said.

A fourth relative was also taken from a family business in an unincorporated community in the Central Valley community, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday evening.

The infant, 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, and parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, as well as an uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39, were "were taken against their will from a business" on South Highway 59, a roadway lined with retailers and restaurants, officials said.

Officials have not named a suspect or a possible motive.

"We're asking the public does not approach the suspect or victim," the sheriff's office said in its statement.

Dennis Romero

Dennis Romero is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital. 