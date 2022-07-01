Injuries reported after police respond to shooting, barricade in Kentucky

There are injuries after police in Kentucky responded to what became a shooting and barricade situation Thursday evening, state police and other officials said.

The suspect is in custody, and there is no threat to the public, Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart told reporters at the scene in the community of Allen.

“We do have injuries,” he said. Their statuses were not released.

State police could not confirm any deaths late Thursday.

A police office at the scene of a hostage situation Thursday in Floyd County, Ky.. WLEX

Gov. Andy Beshear earlier Thursday called it a barricade situation and asked for prayers.

“Tonight I ask the commonwealth to join Britainy and I in holding Floyd County in prayer, especially the family and loved ones of those who have responded to a barricade situation involving a shooting,” Beshear tweeted.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also had said that it was responding to a shooting scene and armed, barricaded person.

The identity of the person taken into custody was not released. Gayheart said that he did not know whether the person, whom he referred to as the shooter, had been shot or otherwise injured.

State police were called to assist law enforcement around 6:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired, he said.

“They responded out here. That situation turned into an active shooter,” Gayheart said. He said that "it was a very active scene upon us arriving."

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told NBC affiliate WSAZ of Huntington, West Virginia, that deputies were attempting to serve a court-issued warrant and the suspect opened fire.

A representative for the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

Allen is a small community of 182 people in eastern Kentucky, around 25 miles from the West Virginia border, according to census data.