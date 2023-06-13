IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Instant Pot and Pyrex parent company files for bankruptcy, but vows to continue sales

Instant Brands employs over 2,400 people worldwide.
An Instant Brands Inc. Instant Pot As Company Merges With Corelle Brands An Instant Brands Inc. Instant Pot is arranged for a photograph in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Corelle Brands LLC, the maker of Pyrex and CorningWare kitchen products, agreed to merge with Instant Brands, the company behind the popular Instant Pot cooker.
An Instant Brands Inc. Instant Pot cooker in Arlington, Va, on March 5, 2019.Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
The parent company of Instant Pot and Pyrex has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing "global macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges" that have affected its business.

In a release Monday, Instant Brands said it plans to keep operating while it restructures.

“In recent months, we have been working closely with all of our financial stakeholders to position the Company for its next phase of success,” Ben Gadbois, Instant Brands president and CEO, said.

In addition to Instant Pot, launched in 2010, and Pyrex, launched in 1915, Instant Brands' portfolio of brands includes: Corelle, Snapware, bakeware group CorningWare, Chicago Cutlery, and Visions cookware firm.

In the statement, Gadbois also cited tighter credit terms and higher interest rates as reasons for the filing.

Instant Brands, formerly known as Corelle Brands, is based outside Chicago and is controlled by New York-based private equity firm Cornell Capital LLC, which purchased the group in 2017.

According to its website, Instant Brands employs over 2,400 employees worldwide.

