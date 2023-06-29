Iowa woman wins lottery more than 20 years after tornado wiped out her home

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A winning lottery ticket, worth nearly $2 million, found its way into the hands of an Iowa woman whose home was wiped out in tornadoes 20 years ago, officials said Thursday.

Tammy Gordy, a 56-year-old dietary aide from Ottumwa, purchased the life-changing Powerball ticket at a Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh on Saturday, Iowa Lottery Vice President Mary Neubauer said.

Gordy had just finished breakfast on Sunday when she began cleaning out her purse and going through a few weeks' worth of lottery tickets with the Iowa Lottery's mobile app.

Amid the losing tickets, the app told her the Powerball ticket she picked up Saturday was worth $2 million.

Tammy Gordy. Iowa Lottery

"I fell into my chair,” Gordy said in an interview with Iowa Lottery. “I couldn’t see! There were all those zeroes! I was like, ‘Maybe I need my glasses.’ So yeah, we screamed.”

Steve Gordy said his wife suddenly lost command of the English language at that moment.

"I wasn't sure what to think when first she looked at it and she jumped up and was saying, well, not English, just other words I couldn't understand," the auto repair shop owner recalled. "Then I looked over, and it was a lot of zeroes."

The couple's stroke of luck came a little more than 22 years after their home in Agency was destroyed when a series of tornadoes ravaged communities across Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas on April 10 and 11, 2001.

“We were in the process of building a home and it kind of got put on hold for a few years, so now this is going to speed it up,” Tammy Gordy said.

“And it’s going to go into better details! I’m talking a walk-in closet and a Jacuzzi tub! That’s what I’m talking about!”

The couple has been renting since the loss of their home, and the $2 million prize will go toward their new house under construction in Ottumwa, according to Neubauer.

Gordy took home $1.42 million this week: The $2 million prize minus $480,000 in a 24% federal withholding and short $100,000 for a 5% Iowa tax.

She purchased just one ticket Saturday with randomly selected numbers and hit the five regular numbers but not the final Powerball.

Had Gordy gone 6-for-6, that ticket would have been worth $424 million.